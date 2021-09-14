Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

WSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 586,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

