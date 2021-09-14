Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.27. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 911.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 708,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

