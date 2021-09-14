High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PCF remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Tuesday. 93,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 12,468 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $123,059.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $727,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of High Income Securities Fund worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

