Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 53,860 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

