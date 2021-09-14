Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 53,860 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

