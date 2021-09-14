$0.28 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Five Below posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.79. 452,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,769. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.02.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

