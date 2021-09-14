$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $28.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.49 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.09. 1,888,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

