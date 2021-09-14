Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57,147 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 1,473,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

