MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get MPX International alerts:

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.