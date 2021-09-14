MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.
MPX International Company Profile
