MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MPX International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 9,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,142. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

