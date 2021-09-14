MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MPX International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 9,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,142. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
MPX International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.