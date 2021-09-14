First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FEO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

