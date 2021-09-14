BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EGF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

