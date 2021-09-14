Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 834,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,435,000 after acquiring an additional 117,604 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.