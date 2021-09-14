FlypMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $955,828.14 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $955,828.14 and approximately $2,023.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00062016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00142742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00811455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00043546 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

