Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $722,873.79 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $722,873.79 and $167.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.36 or 1.00031376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00940659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00425219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00306652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,719,303 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

