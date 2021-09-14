-$0.50 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,129. The stock has a market cap of $475.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $876,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

