$532.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post sales of $532.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.07 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $7,215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 507,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $3,358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 53.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,051,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 285,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

