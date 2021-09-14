Wealthquest Corp Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.84. 376,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The stock has a market cap of $243.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

