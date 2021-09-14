MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,632.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $8,632.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 77.2% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

