Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

