Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Down 93.5% in August

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,053,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,469. Good Gaming has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.38.

Good Gaming Company Profile

