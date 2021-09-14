Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Decreases By 94.8%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FANDF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

