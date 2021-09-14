Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Williams Companies also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 344,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.