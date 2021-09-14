Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

