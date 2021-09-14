Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 69,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. Aviva has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

