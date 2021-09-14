Cibc World Markets Corp Has $233.33 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $233,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.79. 363,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. The stock has a market cap of $471.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.