Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.60). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 157,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

