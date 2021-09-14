$47.20 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce sales of $47.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the highest is $48.30 million. Transcat posted sales of $41.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $194.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

