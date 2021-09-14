ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $909,969.60

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $909,969.60 and $836.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00019534 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001628 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007700 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

