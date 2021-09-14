Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.48. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 114,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,816. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

