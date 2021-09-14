TOP (TOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.63 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. TOP has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $114,549.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00062930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00143749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00814263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043599 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.