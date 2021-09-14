Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in August

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 1,142,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

KBAGF stock remained flat at $$2.16 on Tuesday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

