Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPXS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 32,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,971. Optex Systems has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

