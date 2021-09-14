Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Down 98.3% in August

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 100,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WPCA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 11,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,451. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth about $3,809,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

