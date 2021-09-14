The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 451.2% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.04. 200,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

