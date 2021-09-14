TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. 270,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

