South State Corp Sells 922 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

IBM opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

