Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.39. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

ENDP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 346,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,935,332. The company has a market capitalization of $618.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

