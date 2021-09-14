South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in South State by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 574.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 87,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in South State by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,829,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in South State by 106,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,981. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that South State will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

