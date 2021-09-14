Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.22. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USCB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of USCB stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,641. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

