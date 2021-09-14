$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the highest is $118.91 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $107.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $459.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of RPAI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 38,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,154,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 91,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 170,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 169.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.