disBalancer (DDOS) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $148,751.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00120906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00170545 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,592.87 or 0.99857341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.95 or 0.07113141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.36 or 0.00885899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002888 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,684,017 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.