STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.18 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $104.87 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

