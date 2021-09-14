Rock Creek Group LP Has $791,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

