Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,808,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,268,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,586. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.