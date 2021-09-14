Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Down 94.8% in August

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 3,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

