Davidson Investment Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.29. 45,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.