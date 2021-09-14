Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.34 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.17. 55,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $342.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

