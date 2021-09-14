Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.37. 36,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

