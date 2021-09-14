Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) in the last few weeks:

9/13/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $102.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. 222,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

